Education misery

Worryingly, the postgraduate students of government universities are in a difficult situation due to the pathetic education policies for higher education. Those students who started their masters in the previous government and are near the end of their journey of getting their master's degree are burdened by the massive tuition fees of the last semester, imposed because of the no-vision policies of the incumbent ministers.

A number of talented students stand deprived of getting a higher education. The party which came into power by chanting the slogan of 'change', really changed the higher education system from 'good' to 'bad'. Can our distinguished education minister please take some steps to address the grievances of postgraduate students?

Engr Aftab Ahmed Mirani

Hyderabad