Corona cases, fatalities drop

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE/ KARACHI: The policy of smart lockdowns has started delivering, as the number of confirmed cases of corona and deaths in the country is gradually coming down, with the confirmed cases and fatalities standing at 2,45,465 and 5,106 respectively.

According to NCOC, out of a total of 2,45,465 cases, Sindh reported 102,368 cases, Punjab 82,261, Balochistan 11,128, KP 13,829, Gilgit Baltistan 1,619 and AJK 1,485. In Punjab, the pandemic killed 17 more people, while the number of cases reached 85,261 after registration of 674 new cases until Friday morning.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of deaths had reached 1,972 in the province. As many as 305 new cases were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib,10 in Sheikhupura,51 in Rawalpindi,11 in Attock,16 in Gujranwala, 21 in Sialkot,13 in Narowal, 24 in Gujrat, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin, 38 in Multan,8 in Khanewal,14 in Vehari,62 in Faisalabad,8 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Jhang,4 in Rahimyar Khan,8 in Sargodha,4 in Mianwali,4 in Khushab,2 in Bhakkar, 4 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Bahawalpur,4 in Lodharan, 17 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Muzaffargarh, 20 in Rajanpur, 2 in Layyah,4 in Sahiwal and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Okara district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 572,948 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 52,641 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province. The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said 36 more patients had died while 1,468 persons contracted the virus lifting the death toll to 1,231 and tally of cases to 102,368. This, he said on Friday in a statement issued from the CM’s House, said a statement.

According to the CM Sindh, overnight 36 patients lost their lives after struggling against the virus. The number of patients died so far has reached to 1713, he said and added 1468 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 10276 samples were tested that constituted 14 percent current detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that so far 553676 samples have been tested against which 102368 cases were detected all over Sindh. He added that the overall detection rate stood at 18.5 per cent.

According to the CM Sindh, 41490 patients are under treatment, of them 39859 in home isolation, 400 at isolation centers and 1231 at different hospitals. Currently, the condition of 1069 patients is stated to be critical, among them 113 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 1538 more patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 59165 that constituted 58 per cent recovery rate, he said.

The chief minister said that out of 1468 new cases, 592 belonged to Karachi. They include 175 South, 167 East, 100 Korangi, 78 Central, 43 Malir and 29 West 29. He added that Hyderabad has 82 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 72, Ghotki 71, Khairpur 54, Tando Allahyar 50, Sukkur 47, Jamshoro 42, Thatta 39, Kashmore 38, Kambar 27, Mirpurkhas 26, Sujawal 22, Tando Mohammad Khan 20, Badin 16, Shikarpur 15, Larkana 13, Jacobabad seven, Sanghar six, Dadu and Umerkot three each and Naushehroferoze two.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to stay safe by observing social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was Friday informed that guidelines had been prepared regarding Eidul Azha, which were also shared with all the provinces.

The NCOC suggested setting up Cattle Mandis outside the cities, compulsory testing of animal handlers, Mandis timing from morning to evening and engaging Ulema for implementation of SOPs on eve of Eid.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar chaired the NCOC meeting and reviewed Eidul Azha/Cattle Mandi Management, Epi Curve Chart, availability of COVID-19 and Non COVID-19 medicines, disease projections and need assessment.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister directed for evolving an effective monitoring mechanism to check social distance and follow SOPs besides setting up separate cattle herds in the Cattle Mandis.

The NCOC panel was told if the people follow the SOPs on Eidul Azha like Eidul Fitr in letter and spirit further COVID-19 spread could be contained.

It was further told that World Health Organization (WHO) has also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to contain COVID-19 and termed Pakistani data more accurate as compared to other countries.

The representative of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) apprised the NCOC panel that there was no shortage of COVID-19 treatment medicines and sufficient stock was available in the country. The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, focal person for COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and other senior officials.