Parks to remain closed on Eid

LAHORE:On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a meeting of cabinet committee for corona and dengue control was held to review the proposal of smart lockdown during Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting decided that parks and recreational places would be closed on Eid-ul-Azha. The permission has been granted to open the admin office of schools along with the working of administrative staff but the students and teachers will not be allowed to visit schools.

The chief secretary directed that action be initiated against the staff not doing dengue surveillance. Secretary schools said that in line with the decision of the federal government, the school education department will issue complete guidelines before the opening of schools. Working of schools in two shifts is under consideration while every shift would comprise 2.5 hours duration. Necessary precautionary measures will be ensured in the schools, she added.