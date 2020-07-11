13 anti-social elements held

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, wine, and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, asked the officials of Islamabad police to accelerate their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

During special checking, Bani Gala police arrested Muhammad Zubair and recovered two daggers and one iron punch from him. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Rehmat-Ullah and recovered 10liter alcohol from him.

Shams colony police arrested accused Abu-Bakkar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him, while police team also arrested a lady drug peddlers namely 1.080-kilogram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and the further legal proceeding is underway against them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed nine proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like the use of drugs and ensure a brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.