ISLAMABAD: The deadlock between the government and the opposition on the matter of amendments in NAB laws has ruled out the possibility of bringing any legislation for amending the NAB laws in the ongoing session of the National Assembly as there was no contact between the two on this issue.



So far, the government and the opposition have not shared any final proposals or draft for amending the NAB laws with each other. According to sources, though some of the cabinet ministers made a contact with the opposition to discuss the proposals for amending the NAB laws yet the opposition refused to talk to them, saying the government ministers were powerless to make any decision.

Sources said the opposition has strong reservations on the attitude of federal ministers in the National Assembly and communicated to them how working relations could be made in such an atmosphere.

In the recent meeting of the parliamentary leaders with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties told the government that the opposition only cooperated in the process of non-controversial legislation. The deadlock between the government and the opposition on NAB has persisted for the past many months.