Sikh passenger van-train accident: Initial investigation report holds coaster driver responsible

SHEIKHUPURA: The initial investigation report on a tragic collision between a Sikh passenger coaster and a train has declared the deceased coaster driver, Muhammad Ali, responsible for the accident. According to sources, a case has been registered and the Railways divisional engineer has been cleared of charges.

The initial investigation report said that around 100 Sikh community members had reached Sheikhupura in three vehicles from Peshawar on July 3 to offer condolences on the death of a community member. All three vehicles were on their way back when the accident took place. Two vehicles crossed the gated level crossing safely, while the driver of ill-fated vehicle attempted to cross the railway line from an unmanned level crossing, and was hit by a train. Twenty-two members of the Sikh community were killed in the accident.