70.93pc coronavirus patients have recovered in Lalamusa

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Thursday said some 1,413 patients out of 1,992 of the district have recovered from coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a media briefing, the DC said the recovery rate in the district is 70.93 percent. He said some 12,738 people have been tested for the virus in the district and 1,992 tested positive for Covid-19.