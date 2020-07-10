Illegal appointments case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned until 24th August the hearing of illegal appointments in educational institutes run by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) by its then chairman Asif Hashmi.

The court has adjourned the hearing due to judicial holidays. The NAB had accused Hashmi of making illegal appointments in educational institutes of ETPB. Moreover, ETPB’s former chairman is facing three corruption cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for illegal investments of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange and making 716 illegal appointments. Besides, Hashmi is also facing a case in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in which he was accused of selling ETPB land to Defence Housing Authority at cheap rates.