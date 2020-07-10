Four injured in firing incidents

Four people were injured in incidents of firing in parts of the city on Thursday.According to the Aziz Bhatti police, an elderly man was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The injured was identified as 61-year-old Marghoob, son of Moin. The man was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The police said the man was injured for resisting a mugging bid and that a case had been registered.

A 33-year-old man, identified as Rashid Ali, son of Ali Mardan, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Gulshan-e-Ghazi.According to the Baldia Town police, the injured was taken to the JPMC. The police said the incident allegedly took place over a personal enmity and that a case had been registered. Similarly, a 22-year-old man, identified as Salman, son of Naseeb, was wounded in a firing incident that took place near Khyber Gate within the Manghioir police remits.

The police said the man was injured for resisting a mugging bid and that a case had been registered.Meanwhile, a man identified as Salman was wounded when he resisted a mugging bid the in Pirabad police remits.The injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.