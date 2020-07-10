SHO among four cops suspended after two escape from lock-up

A station house officer (SHO) and three other policemen were suspended on Thursday after

two suspects managed to escape from the police lock-up in the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

According to police, two suspects, identified as Usman and Noor, escaped from the lock-up. Police said both the suspects had been arrested in a theft case and were on remand.

Following their escape, Korangi SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar took notice of the incident and suspended Korangi Industrial Area SHO Rana Haseeb, Head Muhrir Gul Wali, Duty Officer Nasir Ahmed and Constable Tahir Hussain and also issued show cause notices to them.

The Korangi SSP also ordered Landhi SP Shahnawaz to inquire into the incident. The Landhi SP during the initial course of inquiry arrested Ahmed and Hussain and registered a case against them for alleged criminal negligence. Further investigations are under way.