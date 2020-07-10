close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
July 10, 2020

Tragedy

July 10, 2020

This refers to the editorial, 'A scholar's resignation' (July 8). It is tragic to see just how poor Pakistan is getting as far as its intellectual wealth is concerned. Nations are built not by brick and mortar but by the power of free and critical thinking.

And here we are: chucking out professors that dare to teach students how to think for themselves. What a tragedy.

Minerva Khan

Lahore

