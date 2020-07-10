tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the editorial, 'A scholar's resignation' (July 8). It is tragic to see just how poor Pakistan is getting as far as its intellectual wealth is concerned. Nations are built not by brick and mortar but by the power of free and critical thinking.
And here we are: chucking out professors that dare to teach students how to think for themselves. What a tragedy.
Minerva Khan
Lahore