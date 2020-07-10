Traders witness relics

Islamabad : A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) headed by the president of the Chamber Saboor Malik and Group Leader Suhail Altaf, visited Centaurus Mall to witness the exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’, curtain of the door of ‘Khana-e-kabba’, the drape (chader) of ‘Roza-e-Rasool’ and some other relics of religious importance, says a press release.

The delegation included Senior Vice President Nausherwan Khalil Khan, Vice President Hamza Sarosh, and also following members of the Executive Committee: Mohammad Imtiaz Chaudhry, Shehzad Ahmed Malik, Usman Ashraf, Abdul Basit Malik, Afzal Saeed Butt, Muhammad Usman Ayub, Muhammad Alam Chughtai, Muhammad Akram, Mrs. Falak Anjum, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Malik Jamshed Ahmed, Akram ur Rehman Abbasi, Nadeem Iqbal Khokhar and Sharez Ashraf Malik.

The exhibition was also witnessed today by several other prominent members of the society including, Raja Zahid SSP Railways, Col. (r) Wajid, SP Fida Satti, SSP Jamil Hashmi, Farooq Shah, Deputy Secretary, Finance.

ICCI President Saboor Malik and the Group Leader Suhail Altaf highly praised Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chairman, Punjab Board of Investment and Sardar Yasir Ilyas for their interest and personal efforts in making arrangements for this exhibition at time when people of this country are unable to visit ‘Khana-e-Kabaa’ and ‘Roza-e-Rasool’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic.