Nullahs cleanliness

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed cleanliness work of Adra, Faisal Colony, Mir Bakhsh Colony, Aslam Market and Peoples Colony nullahs.

According to RCB spokesman, the board is finalizing all the arrangements for Monsoon season besides completing dredging, de-silting and cleanliness work of different nullahs.

The board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB had launched drive to clean nullahs. The task is being completed under the supervision of Additional CEO and Public Health Officer. The cleanliness work of Adra, Faisal Colony, Mir Bakhsh Colony, Aslam Market and Peoples Colony had been completed while the remaining work of other nullahs on the directives of the CEO has been accelerated.

He informed that the board would monitor the flow of water in different nullahs during rains and if required, another round of cleanliness work would be completed.