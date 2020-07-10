Hockey Pro League to resume in September

ISLAMABAD: The FIH Hockey Pro League — the annual global home and away league involving the world’s best international teams, both men and women — will resume on September 22 with Germany hosting Belgium in a clash between the two European powerhouses.

The FIH has confirmed that the FIH League II has been extended until June 2021 (instead of June 2020 as initially planned) after they were stopped in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The calendar has been set after an agreement among the representatives of the 11 participating nations taking part in the second edition.

“In such a challenging period and with a very busy hockey calendar in 2021 due to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games, continental championships and domestic league competitions, finalising the schedule was made possible thanks to all parties showing solidarity and a willingness to compromise to complete the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League season,” an FIH handout said.

Around one third of the matches were played in January, February and early March, with Belgium and Argentina leading the men’s and women’s tables, respectively.

FIH president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra said: “All hockey fans have been eagerly waiting for the day when the world’s best teams would play again. Whilst the pandemic is not over and staying healthy while playing hockey is an absolute priority, it’s a sign of hope that the resumption of the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League is looming.”