Two minor sisters drown in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Two minor sisters drowned in Brando stream in Kharak area of Torghar district on Thursday.

Kaynat, 6, and her younger sister Shakila, 4, had gone to fetch water along with their mother at Brando stream when both the sisters suddenly slipped and fell into the deep water and drowned.

The locals rushed to the scene and fished out both the sisters and taken them to nearby hospital were doctors pronounced them as dead.

Also in the day, one Muhammad Tahir, 17, stated to be resident of Batdarian, was killed and his two friend Umar Shafique and Obaidullah sustained injuries when their motorbike collided head on with an upcoming pickup vehicle in Barkund area.

The locals rushed to scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Muhammad Tahir as dead.

The injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.

The police after lodging FIR started investigation to arrest the driver of the pickup who managed to flee following the accident.