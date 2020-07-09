close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
Hot, humid forecast

National

 
July 9, 2020

LAHORE: Met officials said that weak monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the region. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan Districts.

