EOBI re-fixes minimum pension on FCCI demand

FAISALABAD: The Employees Old age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) has re-fixed minimum pension from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 on the demand of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The decision would be effective from January 1, 2020. Earlier, Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, president of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a letter addressed to the EOBI chairman had expressed deep concern over the cut in EOBI pension.

He said that the workers were the backbone of the national economy. “They had played their pivotal role in national development during their youth”, he In his letter, the FCCI president had demanded restoration of previous enhanced rate of pension enabling the pensioners to meet the expenses of their kitchen.

Meanwhile, FCCI chief Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan welcomed the appointment of senior bureaucrat Javed Ghani as new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The FCCI president hoped that Javed Ghani would overhaul the entire FBR system with new progressive and result-oriented policies to enhance revenue collection.