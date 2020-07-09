Pir abducts girl with gold ornaments

OKARA: A girl was allegedly abducted by a fake Pir at Sabri Colony on Tuesday. Reportedly, fake Pir accused Siddiq of 52/3R village used to visit the house of Muhammad Shahid Fareed. During his visits, he allegedly developed illicit relations with Iqra Fareed, the sister of Shahid Fareed. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly abducted the girl along with cash and gold ornaments. Police have registered a case.