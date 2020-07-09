22 more lose battle against coronavirus as another 1,736 test positive in Sindh

COVID-19 claimed 22 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday, adding that after these deaths, the number of patients who died due to the viral illness had reached 1,637 in the province.

“With 22 more deaths in Sindh, the death toll has reached at 1,637 in the province. At the moment, 1,801 patients are under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 655 is serious,” he said in his daily report on the COVID-19 situation in Sindh.

The CM said that another 1,736 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in the province and the total number of COVID-19 cases had reached 99,362 in the province.

He explained that the 1,736 new cases were detected after 9,318 samples were tested, constituting a 19 per cent detection rate. He added that so far 533,540 tests had been conducted, against which 99,362 cases were diagnosed which also meant a 19 per cent detection rate. “Our current and overall detection rate stands at 19 per cent which is high and worrisome,” he remarked.

Shah maintained that currently, 41,352 patients of COVID-19 were under treatment, of whom 39,199 were in home isolation, 352 at the isolation centres and 1,801 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 655 patients was stated to be critical, of whom 75 had been shifted onto ventilators.

The CM said that 1,697 patients had recovered during 24 hours and returned to normal life. So far, 56,373 patients had recovered and it constituted a 57 per cent recovery rate.

Giving the district-wise break-up of the new cases, the CM said that out of 1,736 new cases, 764 were detected in Karachi. They included 317 from District South, 179 from District East, 110 from District Central, 65 from District Malir, 58 from District Korangi and 35 from District West.

He added that Hyderabad district had 123 new cases, Ghotki 122, Khairpur 77, Dadu 53, Kamber-Shahdadkot 46, Shaheed Benazirabad 40, Shikarpur 38, Jamshoro 36, Sukkur 33, Kashmore 32, Tando Allahyar 30, Umerkot 29, Jacobabad 22, Larkana 16, Mirpurkhas 14, Badin eight, Naushehro Feroz seven, Sanghar four, and Matiari and Tando Muhammad Khan had one new case each.