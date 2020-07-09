Decrease in fatal road accidents witnessed in Capital

Islamabad:A significant reduction has been witnessed in fatal road accidents during 2020 as compared to corresponding period of last year and traffic management also got improved on the busy roads of the Capital despite construction work in various areas of the city.

According to the data, 35 percent reduction has been witnessed in fatal road accidents and 16 percent in non-fatal accidents occurred in 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

A total of 3,15,436 fine tickets worth Rs85.6 million were issued over violation of traffic rules in various categories and 502 VIPs were also fined during the ongoing year. Islamabad Traffic Police force followed the guidelines provided by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and achieved remarkable success in 2020 under the supervision of DIG (Traffic) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki and SSP (|Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan said that ITP is doing its utmost effort to maintain traffic discipline in the city. It is the prime objective of ITP to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and fine tickets are issued to citizens not as a punitive measure but to make them more responsible while coming on the roads.

Islamabad police chief said that ITP is role model for all other departments and he also appealed the citizens for their cooperation and follow traffic rules. The IGP said that elimination of VIP culture and equal application of the law was the success story of the corruption free ITP force and it would continue its efforts for safe road environment in the city.