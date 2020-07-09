IGP Shoaib Dastgir issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers. Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, Battalion Commander (7), PC, Lahore transferred and posted as SSP Special Branch Lahore, Region, Ms Amara Athar, awaiting posting transferred and posted as Battalion Commander (7), PC, Lahore, Abdul Wahab transferred and posted as SP Police School of Intelligence, Lahore, whereas, Shahzad Hameed, SP Legal, Multan Region, directed to report CPO, Punjab, Lahore.