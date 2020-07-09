Hot, humid forecast

Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the region. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan Districts. Rainfall was recorded at Islamabad City (12mm), Rawalakot (7.6 mm), Kotli (5mm), Faisalabad (1.2mm) and Rawalpindi (Trace). Highest temperature in Punjab was recorded at Bahawalpur where mercury reached 42°C while lowest was at Murree where it was 16.8°C. In Lahore, it was 35.2°C and minimum was 27°C.