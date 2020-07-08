DG Rangers visits CPO, lauds bravery of cops

Sindh Rangers Director General (DG) Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari visited Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to Sindh police spokesperson, the DG Rangers also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs of the police force. In a meeting with Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, he paid tributes to the bravery and courage of the police personnel during the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

He paid homage to the services of the martyred police officer in the incident and also offered condolences. Major General Bukhari reiterated his department’s continued cooperation with the Sindh police in the future.

IGP Mahar thanked the DG Rangers for his visit to the CPO, and said that certain success against crime depended not only on excellent and effective communication between the police, Rangers and other security agencies but also on an exchange of information and timely action on the shared information.