Rs24 billion recovered: PAC chief

LAHORE:Public Accounts Committee-2 Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Tuesday claimed that the government had so far recovered an amount of Rs 24 billion.

Addressing a press conference, Bokhari, who is a Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA from Attock, said that any company with a corrupt director would be blacklisted. He said the government was making all efforts to facilitate the masses while blocking the ways of corruption. He said that before the PTI government, the PAC in the last 41 years had made a recovery of Rs 12 billion. He also admitted that corruption existed in the present era as well and stated it wasn't easy to curb it. However, he said the government was taking all-out measures to eradicate corruption.