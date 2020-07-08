Counsel summoned

An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday summoned counsel of both parties for arguments in a case of cyber harassment. The court of additional district and session Judge Misbah Khan has sought arguments by July 16. As per case details, Federal Investigation Agency had registered an FIR against one Adeel over the charges of loading objectionable pictures of a girl on social media. Meanwhile, an accountability court while hearing LDA City case against former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema has directed NAB to file reference as soon as possible.