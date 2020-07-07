BRT case probe as per SC order: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Monday held the meeting to examine the progress on high profile cases against five ex-prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shaukat Aziz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former president Asif Ali Zardari and former chief ministers, ex-federal and provincial ministers and former civilian bureaucrats as well federal and provincial development projects.

The meeting also examined the progress in the cases of opposition leader in the National Assembly and President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sharif family and other former chief ministers.

A meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was held at NAB headquarters with the chair of its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Chairman and was attended by deputy chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations and other senior officers of NAB while all Director Generals attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed the progress in the cases of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former chief ministers Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Qasim Ali Shah, Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, Sanaullah Zehri, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Miftah Ismael, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Aamir Kayani, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Babar Khan Ghouri, Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Sohail Anwar Sial, Adil Siddique, Rauf Siddique, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Khursheed Shah, Waseem Akhtar, Sardar Ashiq Khan Gopang, Barjees Tahir, Ejaz Jakhrani, Rana Sanaullah, Sabtain Khan, Aleem Khan, Sahibzada Mehmood Zaib,Sher Azam Khan, Engineer Amir Muqam, Captain Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Asfandyar Kakar, Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch, Tamash Khan, Hamza Shahbaz, Salman Shahbaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Amjad Ali Khan, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka, Shahid ul Islam, Imran ul Haq, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Ejaz Haroon, Zahid Mir, Asif Akhtar Hashmi, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Tariq Hameed, Dr Ehsan Ali, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Farkhand Iqbal, Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Kamran Lashari, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Kamran Shafi and Khalid Mirza.

The meeting also reviewed progress of ongoing investigations against Bank Islami, Bank of Khyber, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and others. The Supreme Court of Pakistan as granted stay order in Peshawar BRT case and NAB will proceed ahead in this case in light of the instructions of the apex court in this regard.

The meeting decided to utilise all resources to arrest the proclaimed offenders and absconders as per law. It was decided that appeals will be filed against all the cases after getting certified copies of the decisions so that the looted amount could be recovered and deposited into national exchequer.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB firmly believes in pursuing the policy of accountability for all. “NAB doesn’t have affiliation with any political party, group or individual. The only affiliation of NAB is only with the state of Pakistan,” he said.

He said the NAB is mandated to recover the looted amount from the culprits, besides taking mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion. “NAB officers are performing anti-corruption duties by considering as their national duties,” he said.

He directed that the ongoing inquiries, complaint verifications, investigations will be completed as per law, which is the firm resolve of NAB.

The NAB chairman said the NAB’s actions speak louder than words, therefore our accumulative success conviction ratio is about 68.8 percent which is one of the highest in the world.