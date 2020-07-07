Balochistan, KP, Multan bars question prolonged detention of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: Various Bar associations in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have condemned prolonged detention of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded a fair trial of him Newly-elected President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) Khalid Anwar Afridi has said that Mir Shakil- ur- Rahman is beingvictimised for reporting the truth and raising voice for justice which is not acceptable to the rulers. Arrest and targeting the Editor- In- Chief of Jang /Geo Group is not only an attack on a person but also an attack on the people’s right to know, he said.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Khalid Anwar Afridi said the PHC Bar wholeheartedly endorsed the Pakistan Bar Council statement and was glad that legal support was now also being provided to the Editor-in-Chief by the Bar itself.

“We are confident that the courts will do justice because the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur- Rahman is illegal and unconstitutional in a private property case.” He said first time a senior and prominent journalist was arrested in a 34-year old case on allegation based on speculation. He once again reiterated the commitment that the PHC Bar was with MSR for justice and standing side by side with the journalist community. He appealed to the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to take notice of the illegal detention of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 114 days.

News Desk adds: In a statement, Quetta Bar Association president Asif Reki has said the prolonged detention of the Jang/Geo Chief Editor is against the law and Constitution.

He said that his arrest in an old property case and detention for over 100 days put a question mark over the intention of the government. He appealed to the Chief Justice to take notice of the case. He also expressed the Bar support to the Jang Group and journalists.

Likewise, Balochistan Bar Council (BBC) Human Rights Committee Chairman Rahib Khan Bulaidi has condemned that arrest and illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman. In a statement, he said over 100 days had gone by but the NAB had failed to prove its case against the Chief Editor. He termed the arrest a government attempt to muzzle the media and demanded immediate release of the chief Editor.

In another statement, Multan High Court Bar Association (MHCBA) President Ch Tahir Mahmood has said all legal formalities should be fulfilled in the case against Mir Shahkil-ur-Rehman. He said the continued detention of the Chief Editor was beyond understanding which was creating a sense of insecurity and unrest among journalists.

He demanded the hearing of the case on a daily basis with all legal formalities. Former Multan High Court Bar president Sh Jamshed Hayat has said that the prolonged detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman is undermining the very basis of justice system in the country. He demanded immediate his release. Former Multan District Bar president Arbab Ahmad Syed while condemning the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman said it showed the mala fide intent of the government.