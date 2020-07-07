13 more deaths, 646 new infections in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of 13 more COVID-19 patients raised the toll to 1,884 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 81,963 with the addition of 646 new infections in the province during the last 24 hours, official data says. As per a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 540,365 tests have been performed in the province so far, out of which 81,963 found positive for the virus. A total of 1,884 deaths have been confirmed so far, while 45,122 patients recovered from the disease. Also, 34,957 are active cases now, isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.