close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2020

13 more deaths, 646 new infections in Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2020

LAHORE: The death of 13 more COVID-19 patients raised the toll to 1,884 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 81,963 with the addition of 646 new infections in the province during the last 24 hours, official data says. As per a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 540,365 tests have been performed in the province so far, out of which 81,963 found positive for the virus. A total of 1,884 deaths have been confirmed so far, while 45,122 patients recovered from the disease. Also, 34,957 are active cases now, isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Latest News

More From Pakistan