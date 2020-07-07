PPP calls for holding APC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) called for holding All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties. “The PPP would welcome holding of the postponed APC sometime this week to discuss the myriad political and economic issues facing the county and to chart a united course of action,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari while felicitating Opposition Leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif on his recovery from coronavirus.

In a statement on Monday, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said that he was heartened by the media reports that the leader of opposition had tested negative for coronavirus and had fully recovered from it.

He said that the PPP hoped that the proposed All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties which had been postponed due to the opposition leader contracting corona will now soon be convened.