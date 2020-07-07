SNGPL elects 11 directors

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s (SNGPL) shareholders have elected 11 directors of the company for next triennial starting from July 6, 2020, a statement said on Monday. Out of 11 directors, five firectors are independent, including one female director.

Following eleven directors have been elected in the order from highest to lowest number of votes: Ahmad Aqeel, Roohi Raees Khan, Manzoor Ahmed, Rizwan Ullah Khan, Dr Sohail Razi Khan, Mohammad Haroon, Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry, Sajid Mehmood Qazi, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and Afan Aziz.

The statement said the earlier held Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on June 23, 2020 was adjourned due to stay order dated June 22, 2020 of Lahore High Court, restraining the company from holding election of directors.

Now, the said stay order stood vacated as Lahore High Court had dismissed the said petition vide order dated July 03, 2020, it added.