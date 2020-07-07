Islamabad:Bruti, a scenic place three kilometres away from Bari Imam, has become an attractive destination for youngsters who reach this spot using two different routes to enjoy waterfalls and swimming in a natural water pond in ongoing summer season.

Those who intend to reach this place by foot park their vehicles and motor bikes at parking of Trail V. Then they start hiking towards Bari Imam and then Loi Dandi in the Margallah Hills. A lovely off road track of around 2 km leads the trekkers to a water stream that links the Bruti track.

Feroze Hameed, a trekker, said they would cover the distance of 12 kilometres after which they would reach Bruti, adding “It is not less than an adventure because trekking from Trail V to Bruti and then return back needs a lot of stamina and commitment on the part of the trekkers.”

Some others who use bikes and motor cars cover some three kilometres in a single and dilapidated road from Bari Imam and reach a place near Bruti. Then they have to travel by foot for some time after which they reach Bruti that is surrounded by high mountains, green vegetative cover and water streams.

Sadeed Khan, a visitor, said it is somewhat difficult to reach Bruti but when someone finds himself at this scenic place then he only wants to enjoy its landscape and greenery along with waterfalls and ponds.

“It is more beautiful than I thought it would be. I am here with my friends and we will spend the whole day here and will also swim to beat the scorching sun,” he said. He said he would not suggest elderly people or women to visit Bruti as it would be difficult for them to reach there but the youngsters would definitely find adventure, fun and excitement in this trip.