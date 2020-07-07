55 robberies in a day

Rawalpindi:Citizens deprived of millions of worth valuables, gold ornaments, motorcycles and vehicles in 52 Robberies in different precincts of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, a citizen was injured on resistance with the robbers. In the limits of Racecourse Police station, Kamran was deprived of Mehran Car, in the limits of Sadiqabad Police station , Junaid was deprived of Rs2.7 million on account purchasing a car, while in the area of Kallar Sayedan Police station, the thieves took away 50 goats of Suleiman, police registered separate cases against the culprits.

Police registered cases on cheque dishonour of worth Rs27 million. Meanwhile, two youths were reportedly killed in two incidents in the limits of Naseerabad Police station, as per details, unidentified persons killed a youth by strangulated throat with rope.

While in the limits of Gujar Khan Police station, youth was killed by his friend following some dispute among friends. Zameer informed Gujar Khan Police station that his son Ibrahim got some differences with his friend Adnan and left home. Following some time, Adnan came back with aides and opened firing at his son.