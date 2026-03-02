Jennifer Garner reveals the actress who 'carried through things'

Jennifer Garner reflected on her decades-long friendship with Judy Greer.

Speaking with People Magazine, Garner and Greer reflected on reuniting for season two of The Last Thing He Told Me after first appearing together in the 2004 romcom 13 Going on 30.

Garner told the outlet, "We bring not just this work experience from 20-some years ago, but we also bring 20-plus years of friendship."

Adding, "And not every day, not all the time, but we find each other again and again and again. We have found each other again and again over these years. So, she's carried me through things. I've carried her, and I think all of that came into play."

Garner went on to note, "We take our jobs, I think, more seriously now than we did when we were younger."

"Judy's such a formidable actress. I really wanted to show up and give her something to work opposite," she added of Greer.

On the other hand, Greer also noted that it is best to "get paid to hang out with your friend."

"It's funny that we keep playing characters that are at odds with each other, too. I wonder what it would be like to work with her when we were like the best of friends and really into each other. We always joke about that," she added.

Greer said, "Then we would never have to get separated on set — because there were times where we had to stay away from each other, especially with some of those dramatic scenes that we had together."

"I would be like, ‘Stay away. You are a stone. You are a ghost. I need to be not around you until we're done shooting this moment," she added.

The Last Thing He Told Me starring Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer premieres on Apply TV.