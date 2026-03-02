Shamed Andrew ‘awful’ time as trade envoy is laid bare by insider

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s life on business and trade trips has been revealed by an expert.

The ex Prince, who worked as a trade envoy until 2011, spent tons of money on booze and lavish hotels.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward reveals Prince Philip famously warned his son of his impractical behaviour.

“[Diplomats] are universally saying that he was rude, entitled and only spoke to the people he wanted to speak to.

“And I spoke to so many people over the years, not inquiring, but they wanted to tell me how awful he was,” she added.

The ex Prince, who is now exiled in Sandringham, wants his brother to financially support him in fighting legal battles against him.

An insider tells Heat World: “He’s still trying to get Charles to step up and back him properly, especially when it comes to funding his legal fight, but at the same time he’s absolutely seething about how this has all been handled.”

“He’s adamant that he’s a scapegoat in all of this and that’s it’s unfair he’s being left to take the fall alone. The fact that Charles was out schmoozing at some fashion party [for London Fashion Week] at the same time he was behind bars just added more salt to the wound,” he added.