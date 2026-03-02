Meghan Markle, Prince Harry problem was not ‘work’ during time with Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit their positions as senior Royals due to the people in the system, it is revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who took an exit as Senior Royals back in 2020, did not have issues with the work itself.

Reported Lauren Welch writes for Express:

“It is no secret that Meghan and Harry had a strained relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales in the lead-up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018.”

Speaking about their recent trip to Jordan, the expert adds: “The couple's decision to still embark on visits and engagements that resemble official royal duties clearly shows that the work and structure of royal life was not a problem for them at all - and that the issues situated closer to home with their family relationships may have been the problem.”

“Since stepping down as working royals, the couple have settled into life in California with their children, six-year-old Prince Archie, who was born in the UK, and four-year-old Princess Lilibet,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.