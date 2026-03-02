Gracie Abrams breaks silence after losing 2026 BRIT Award

Gracie Abrams' hit track That's So True received nomination for International Song of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards.

However, the singer couldn't win the award, but expressed her gratitude for the love she received.

Taking to Instagram Stories following the awards on Saturday, February 28, 2026, shared a cheerful message for her fans.

Abrams wrote, "Everyone at the brits looks so gorgeous I keep audibly gasping."

Referring to skipping the awards ceremony, Abrams added, "I wish I could be there."

"Thank you for listening to TST enough to get it nominated. Love you," Abrams concluded.

Gracie Abrams lost the award to Rose's APT. BLACKPINK's Rose also made history by the win, becoming K-pop's first artist to achieve a BRIT Award.

It is pertinent to mention that Gracie Abrams released That's So True on November 6, 2024 as part of the deluxe edition of her second studio album, The Secret of Us.

The track reached highest at the number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and also reached number four on the Billboard Global 200.

On the other hand, Gracie Abrams, who made her debut in has achieved some prestigious wins in her career.

She won New Artist of the Year at American Music Awards 2025, along with being named as Songwriter of the Year at Billboard Women in Music 2025 for her hits like That's So True and I Love You, I'm Sorry.