Deon Cole takes swipe at Nicki Minaj in mock prayer during NAACP Image Awards monologue

Deon Cole opened the 57th NAACP Image Awards with a pointed joke aimed at Nicki Minaj.

Hosting Saturday’s ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Cole launched into a preacher-style mock prayer in the opening monologue.

“Lord, we want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj,” he began, before suggesting she had “been going through a lot lately” and was not herself. The joke escalated with a crude punchline before continuing the bit by joking about white audience members with Tourette’s.

"Before we go, Lord, if there are any white men out here in the audience with Tourette's, I advise you to tell them they better read the room tonight, Lord,' he said to applause. 'It might not go the way they think. But whatever medicine they on, they better double up on it, Lord."

The reference to Minaj appeared to allude to recent criticism she has faced since her vocal support of US President Donald Trump.

Last month, the rapper flaunted that she had received a signed Bible from Trump, calling it one of the most meaningful gifts she had ever received. Her comments have sparked debate online, with some longtime fans publicly distancing themselves in response to her political stance.

As for Tourette's reference, it comes after the BAFTAs earlier this year, where a Tourette’s syndrome advocate involuntarily yelled a racial slur and several offences during the ceremony. The awkward moments, which failed to be edited out of the broadcast, led to apologies from BAFTA and the BBC and renewed discussion about disability awareness.