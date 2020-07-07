IG orders record management system upgrade

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir said that a new feature should be incorporated into system to check the progress report of cases present in police station record management system for improving professional duties so that any supervisory officer may seek information regarding registration of case, date of submission of challan, arrest of the accused, details of accused released on bail, number of proclaimed offenders and also details of court decision alongwith other information with a single click through upgraded system.

These views were expressed by him while addressing and chairing an IT related projects session at central police office here on Monday. During the session, DIG IT Waqas Nazeer briefed IG Punjab about under process IT projects of Punjab Police and their progress and said that Punjab Police is effectively utilising information technology in accordance with smart and

community policing rules for crime control and public service delivery by which elimination of criminals have been speeded up and it has also improved mutual coordination between police and public.

He said MD Safe City should be consulted regarding installation of cameras for screening of number plates of vehicles on inter-provincial and inter-districts check posts and also ensure that detailed record of theft vehicles is present in this integrated system with the help of these modern cameras on exit and entrance points and red alert should be issued of such vehicle whenever it's number is read by camera. He said that system should issue alert for those who do not timely deposit property of case in cases of drugs so that supervisory officer may admonish them for such delay.

He added that current App of investigation, feature indicating ratio of punishments in heinous crimes including murder, dacoity, kidnapping on ransom should also be added whereas reason for delay in undertaking of MLC or sending of sample of DNA should also displayed in criminal record management system. He added that for restraining professional witnesses, a feature should incorporated into the system for identifying that specific witness giving evidence in more than three cases so that the persons who present themselves as witness again and again might be stopped.

He said if Addl IG investigation wants to inculcate new feature in criminal record management system and anti-vehicle lifting squad then he may send his suggestions to DIG IT.

He said that in criminal record management system, process of identification parade of accused along with name of investigation officer should also be displayed with Zimniyat.

IG Punjab directed officers and said that modern technology should utilized to the maximum end during investigation and elimination of heinous crimes so that process of taking accused behind the bars and getting them sentenced may be surged within minimum time whereas process of up-gradation of information based modern IT projects for facilitation and resolution of issues of public in accordance with the modern policing should be continued on. In the session, Addl IG investigation Fiaz Ahmad Dev, DIG IT Waqas Nazeer, DIG Legal Jawad Dogar and AIG Monitoring and Analysis Umsam Bajwa alongwith other officers were present.