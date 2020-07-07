13 new industrial centres being set up: minister

LAHORE:Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that Punjab government was establishing 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and new industrial centres, which would bring industrial revolution in Punjab. Inaugurating a development project of a private sector in his constituency here, he added that Punjab would become a centre of investment and business activities.

With the inflow of fresh investment and establishment of new industries will generate respectable employment opportunities for the youth, he said and added that it was the basic agenda of PTI government to empower the youth by providing them employment opportunities.

The minister vowed, "We will change destiny of the nation by creating opportunities for the youth and initiate such projects in the current fiscal year which will help overcome employment problems”.

He said that business activities would be enhanced in the province with the help of Rs 56 billion tax relief package announced by provincial government. He mentioned that schemes worth billions of rupees were being introduced for the promotion of SME sector in Punjab and projects promoting economic and industrial activities were being completed on priority. "We are also bringing soft loans programme for reviving the businesses affected due to coronavirus pandemic and for initiating new business," he said. Investors were investing in Punjab due to soft measures taken by the government for ease in doing business, and ''we will take every possible step to further increase investment opportunities in Punjab, he vowed.

health facilities: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said construction of mother and child hospitals will help ensure better healthcare facilities for child and mother.

She said this while presiding over a meeting at Primary and Secondary Health Care department here on Monday. She said that under Prime Minister’s Health Initiatives a hefty amount of Rs 8 billion would be spent on revamping of government hospitals in eight districts. Health Minister said that facilities would be ensured in health sector for people through setting up new hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the meeting minister reviewed the development work on various health projects in the province while Development Additional Secretary Omar Farooq briefed the minister about mother and child hospitals and revamping of hospitals under Prime Minister Health initiatives.