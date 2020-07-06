Two shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two persons were shot dead when some unidentified men opened fire on their pick-up van in the limits of Harbanspura police on Sunday.
Kashif, 35, and another man aged 44 were on their way in a pick-up van. Some persons ambushed the vehicle at the back side of Sahowari Steel Mill, killing both the van riders.