UAE announces restructuring government

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates announced a broad government restructuring on Sunday for more “agile and swift” decision-making following the coronavirus pandemic, merging government entities and appointing new economy and industry ministers.
The head of Abu Dhabi’s national oil company ADNOC, Sultan al-Jaber, was named as industry and advanced technology minister and Abdullah al-Marri was appointed economy minister.
The restructuring was announced by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on his official Twitter account.