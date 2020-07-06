close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
July 6, 2020

UAE announces restructuring government

World

 
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates announced a broad government restructuring on Sunday for more “agile and swift” decision-making following the coronavirus pandemic, merging government entities and appointing new economy and industry ministers.

The head of Abu Dhabi’s national oil company ADNOC, Sultan al-Jaber, was named as industry and advanced technology minister and Abdullah al-Marri was appointed economy minister.

The restructuring was announced by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on his official Twitter account.

