Punjab MPA Uzma Kardar expelled from PTI

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar has been expelled from the basic membership of the party for violation of the party rules and “unbecoming conduct”.

The PTI’s Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability has issued an order, which states that Uzma Kardar's basic party membership has been revoked. “You have acted in a very irresponsible manner and your conduct is unbecoming of a PTI member. Therefore, you have been expelled from the basic membership of the party,” the notice reads. The notice says as a consequence Uzma Kardar is also not eligible to hold any post or position at the parliamentary level. Uzma Kardar may challenge the decision within seven days with the party's appellate committee. Her audio conversation had gone viral a few days back, “passing remarks on the first lady and some Punjab government officials”.

According to the notification, a show cause notice was issued by the party to Uzma Kardar on June 15, according to which, “whereby you were expelled from the party for a period of one month”. She was asked to appear before the party's discipline committee on June 17, but the hearing was postponed due to her husband contracting COVID-19. However, the hearing was subsequently held on June 27. The notice says that the MPA’s formal letter was received, that she was heard very carefully, and the audio clips of her conversation provided to the party were considered, after which the decision was taken.

Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, who is prime minister’s aide on overseas Pakistanis, had reacted through a tweet, “One can’t expect her to understand the calibre of First Lady but it is extremely shameful of Uzma Kardar to be talking behind her back. PM & First Lady’s respect comes foremost for all of us. Embarrassing behaviour from anyone, who claims to be associated with the party” is not acceptable.

Last month, Uzma Kardar was removed by Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan from the Media Strategy Committee and as a spokesperson for the provincial government. She had made her way to the provincial legislature on a reserved seat for women, following the 2018 General Elections.