This refers to the editorial, 'Aviation issues' (June 27) about the aviation minister's speech in the National Assembly. The question is: was the minister waiting for the crash to happen and then initiate action? As pointed out, the manner in which this issue has been highlighted by the minister has not only made international news but has brought a bad name to the country and to PIA, and damaged the credibility of the country, deterred foreign investors and made Pakistan a laughing stock in the world. It is feared ICAO may come in action and ban our pilots.

Was it necessary to do it at this stage? If there were pilots with fake licenses (which is doubtful), there are other better ways to tackle the issue. After selection, a pilot undergoes extensive training as per mandatory requirements and after flying ATRs is put on the AirBus and after many years being a co-pilot gets promoted after completing the requisite hours of training on simulators and attaining proficiency. The CAA as regulator should come out with licensing details as the record is fully computerised. There can be no two opinions that pilots alone should not be targeted.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi