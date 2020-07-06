15 held in drive against criminals, drug pushers

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 15 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pusher as well as criminal elements and recovered stolen bike, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, the police spokesman.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqarudin Syed issued directions to all Zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities. SP (Saddar-Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali, Sub-Inspector Tipu Sultan, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with others.

This team arrested three drug pushers namely Gul Taj, Ismail Khan and Fazal-Rabbi and recovered a total of 4.8 kilograms heroin from their possession while a bootlegger identified as Pervaiz was held for having 10 litres alcohol. The police team also arrested two bike lifters namely Pervez and Rasool Khan and recovered stolen bikes from them.

Meanwhile, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police arrested a drug pusher namely Mubashir Khan and recovered 760 gram hashish from him. Shahzad Town Police arrested two accused Tariq and Hamad Abbas involved in facilitating a proclaimed offender involved in a murder case. Kohsar Police arrested Ehtesham and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Koral Police arrested an accused Qasim involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area while four other persons were also held for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway from them.