Mon Jul 06, 2020
AFP
July 6, 2020

SL batsman Mendis arrested over fatal crash

Sports

AFP
July 6, 2020

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested Sunday after being allegedly involved in a fatal crash with a cyclist, who died instantly, just outside the country’s capital Colombo, police said.

The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said.

Mendis has been named in the 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, but the tour was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 3,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in Sri Lanka.

A former spin bowler, Kaushal Lokuarachchi, was given a four-year suspended jail sentence for crashing into a woman pedestrian and killing her in 2003.

