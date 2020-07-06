Excelling workers awarded

Secretary Labour Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Rehman was the chief guest at a function arranged on Sunday to award certificates of excellence to Workers Welfare Board, Labour and Social Security officers on the completion of 100 days of coronavirus.

He gave away commendation certificates to Deputy Director Muhammad Shoaib, Assistant Director Colonies Mirwais Wazir and Secretary Board Bilal for their performance. Kamran Rehman said the government was giving priority to the welfare of the workers. “The coronavirus epidemic is not over yet, so we have to be vigilant and ensure equal implementation of standard operating procedures in industrial establishments and labour colonies,” he added.