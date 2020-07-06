close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

Disabled youth reunited with family

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

Islamabad:Secretariat Police Station on Sunday reunited a 23-year old missing disabled youth with his parents, the police spokesman said. Secretariat Police Station was informed about missing 23-year old Nabeel by his parents. They informed the police that they could not trace out their son despite hectic efforts. Following this information, SP Omer Khan constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan to trace the missing boy. This team including SHO Secretariat Sub-Inspector Asim Ghafar along with other personnel tried to search the boy in various areas and after hectic efforts, the boy was finally traced and reunited with his parents.

Latest News

More From Lahore