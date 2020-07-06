Disabled youth reunited with family

Islamabad:Secretariat Police Station on Sunday reunited a 23-year old missing disabled youth with his parents, the police spokesman said. Secretariat Police Station was informed about missing 23-year old Nabeel by his parents. They informed the police that they could not trace out their son despite hectic efforts. Following this information, SP Omer Khan constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan to trace the missing boy. This team including SHO Secretariat Sub-Inspector Asim Ghafar along with other personnel tried to search the boy in various areas and after hectic efforts, the boy was finally traced and reunited with his parents.