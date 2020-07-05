Woman dies, husband suffers injuries in Lahore accident

LAHORE: A woman was killed by a speeding trailer in the Manga Manid area on Saturday.

Victim Bashiran’s husband also suffered severe injuries in the incident.

She and her husband were on their way back to home when a rashly-driven trailer hit them.

As the result, Bashiran died and her husband sustained injuries. The injured man was admitted to a local hospital. Police arrested the accused driver and impounded the vehicle. The body was removed to morgue.