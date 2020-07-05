Kashmir issue needs urgent attention of world leaders: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has urged the international community to play its role in stopping the brutal repressions on Kashmiri people by the Indian forces who have been struggling for their right to self-determination. He said this while talking to a group of journalists at central press club here on Saturday. The AJK PM said the issue of Kashmir needs urgent attention of international community for establishing durable peace in the region. He said India had intensified its brutalities on Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir and recent killing of Bashir Ahmed by the Indian troops is an eye opener for civilised nations.

While criticising the role of world community, the prime minister said that it is the right time for serious diplomatic efforts on Kashmir to apprise the international community of the grave situation obtaining in occupied territory. The prime minster underlined the need for complete political understanding among the political forces to expose the Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people and to present the ground situation of occupied Kashmir before the international community. Later, the prime minister visited the residence of Najam-ud-Din Khan, the cousin of Shaheed Junaid Sehrai. Speaking on the occasion the prime minister paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Junaid Sehrai and said that the whole Kashmiri nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for the liberation of their motherland. The prime minister said that strong and stable Pakistan is the greater guaranty for the liberation of occupied Kashmir.