Four parliamentary groups formed to deliberate over police reforms

The Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), under a pilot project of the Police Awam Saath Saath (PASS), formed four parliamentary working groups on Thursday to introduce reforms in the police department by bringing in modern research mechanisms and making necessary legislation.

“The four parliamentary groups consist of members from the National Assembly and Senate, and Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies,” SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said in a statement.

He said that the SSDO, a non-governmental organisation, would assist the parliamentarians in the evaluation of the existing laws, police reforms and research methodologies under the project ‘Police and Public Side By Side’.

He said the organisation would hold online sessions with the parliamentary groups’ MNAs and MPAs with regard to preparing a working paper for the much-needed reforms in the police department.

He highlighted the important role of parliamentarians in reforming the police department across the country so that it could serve the masses in a more efficient manner and bring down the crime rate.

Abbas said the project would also help improve the police image and promote the culture of community policing with active participation of the public, including women and children.

In the National Assembly group, he said, the members include MNAs Riaz Fatayana, Maleeka Bokhari, Romina Khurshid Alam, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Nafeesa Inayat Khattak, Kanwal Shauzab, Lal Chand, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Asim Qadeer, Kishwar Zehra and Shaikh Rashid Shafiq, and senators Rubina Khalid, Mian Attique and Sajjad Hussain.

In the Sindh Assembly group, the members include MPAs Abbas Jafri, Saeed Afridi, Arsalan Taj, Adeel Ahmed, Nusrat Seher Abbasi, Sidra Imran, Dewan Sachal, Naveed Anthony, Shahzad Qureshi, Riaz Haider, Rabia Khatoon, Adeeba Hassan, Pir Mujeebul Haq and Ghazala Sial.

In the Punjab Assembly group, the members include MPAs Ali Haider Gillani, Aun Hameed Dogar, Mian Muhammad Shafi, Rana Mannan Khan, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Seemabia Tahir, Nawabzada Waseem Badozai, Bushra Anjum Butt, Sadia Sohail Rana, Kanwal Liaquat, Momina Waheed, Ayesha Chaudhry, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, Uswah Aftab and Qasim Abbas.

In the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly group, the MPA members include Ayesha Bano, Ravi Kumar, Sajida Hanif, Shafique Afridi and Asia Butt.